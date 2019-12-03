|
Erskine C. Kessler
Savannah, Georgia
Erskine C. Kessler, aka "Erk", age 83, passed away peacefully with loving family beside him on Monday, December 2, 2019. His various occupations largely focused on construction and machinery, and he retired from Gulfstream in 2000. Never one to stay idle for long, Erk focused on home repair and maintenance following retirement. He was a dutiful provider for his family; known to be painstakingly honest with a big heart. He was very active in his church, being a long-time member and deacon at The Sanctuary of Savannah. Despite his serious nature, Erk also held a cheerful disposition that kept a smile close to his face and a laugh near his lips. In addition to loving his family, he also had a love for adventure. When he wasn't working, Erk enjoyed riding his Harley Road King, being outdoors, and traveling the world with his wife, family and friends.
Erskine Kessler lived a full, eventful life and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dianne Kessler, his sons Danny Kessler and Dennis Kessler, his daughters Denise Frazier, Donna Kessler, and Dale Halderman, along with 3 stepchildren, Bryan Black, Andrew Black and Emily Adams, one living sister, Beth Humphries plus approximately 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and scores of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Erskine Kessler's life will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 with the funeral service to follow immediately after at 7 PM. Services will take place at The Sanctuary of Savannah at 8912 Whitefield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to The , 4849 Paulsen St, Ste 103, Savannah, GA or to Hospice Savannah, Inc, 1352 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA
