Mr. Ervin Brown, Jr.Garden City, GAMr. Ervin Brown, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Monday August 10, 2020. At Candler Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Stiney's funeral home is honored to provide professional services with Dignity,Honor and Respect.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 12, 2020