Erwin Olin Veale Sr.
Savannah, GA
Erwin Olin Veale Sr., 89, of Savannah, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Savannah Electric and Power Company, as Senior Vice President and CFO, after 41 years of service. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church since 1952. He served on the Board of Deacons and as church moderator, sang in the sanctuary choir, served as a Sunday School teacher, and worked with the young people of the church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Seckinger Veale, and his parents, James Carl Veale Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Webb Ivey, and two brothers, James Carl Veale, Jr. and Richard Veale, and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Pearl Bradley. He is survived by three sons, Erwin Olin Veale, Jr. (Virginia), Norman Ray Veale (Amy), and Glen Jay Veale (Elizabeth), a sister, Gail Ivey Plaxico, a brother, John Ivey; nine grandchildren, one great grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Immanuel Baptist Church. Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Rev. Lane Sanders and Rev. Earl Best officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Immanuel Baptist Church or Pruitt Health Hospice.
Savannah Morning News
1/13/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020