Estella Saussy Nussbaum
Savannah
Estella Saussy Nussbaum passed peacefully Wednesday April 22, 2020.
She was born in Savannah September 14, 1939 to Estella Peeples Saussy and William Hunter Saussy. She attended Pape School and graduated from Savannah Country Day then attended the University of Georgia and Armstrong College. On December 9, 1961, Stella married Walton Kempner Nussbaum, Jr and they had two children.
Stella loved all her family and her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She was involved with volunteer work with several organizations in Savannah. She enjoyed her church communities and played the guitar with music ministries. Stella had several hobbies but her favorites were painting with watercolors and gardening.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Hunter Saussy, Jr and Jack Peeples Saussy.
She is survived by her husband, Walton, of 58 years and their children, Jane Nussbaum Moore (James) Walton Kempner Nussbaum, III (Lysette), 5 grandchildren Kara Stanley Cannon (Flin), Sallie Stanley, Walton Nussbaum, IV (Becky), Matthew Nussbaum (Katie) and Mary Agnes Nussbaum. 4 Great grandchildren Kaden Hansen, Thomas Cannon, Jr., Calvin Nussbaum, Stella Cannon. Sister Jeanne Saussy Wright (Walter) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Spanish Oaks Retreat for their wonderful care.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date where friends and family may gather to celebrate her life.
The family asks in lieu of flowers remembrances can be sent to St Thomas Episcopal Church 2 St Thomas Avenue Savannah GA 31406, St Joseph's/Candler Foundation Heart and Lung Bldg. Suite 400 5356 Reynolds Street Savannah 31405 or Spanish Oaks Retreat Foundation 8510 Whitefield Avenue Savannah 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020