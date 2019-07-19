Mrs. Savannah - Estelle Hill Hampton Mrs. Florence Estelle Hampton passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 103. Estelle was born May 6, 1916 in Allendale, SC to Alfred and Edna Hill. After graduating from John de la Howe School in McCormick, SC, she moved to Savannah where she worked for the Department of the Navy as a draftsman to support the war effort during World War II. During that time, she met her husband, Burt L. Hampton, and the two raised a daughter, Caroline Hampton Warnell. After relocating several times to support Burt's career, the two returned to Savannah where they spent their remaining days. Estelle was an avid golfer who won the tournament championship at Mary Calder Golf course, and was a member of the Savannah Women's Golf Association for 50 years. Estelle had an open and kind heart and never met a stranger. She was beloved by all who knew her and endeared herself to everyone she met.



She was preceded in death by her husband Burt, her daughter Caroline, grandson Harold Brooks Warnell III, and grandson Steven Bryan Warnell. She is survived by her grandson, Ken Warnell, and his wife Regina, of Maryville, TN; a great granddaughter, Savanna Caroline Warnell of Maryville, TN; two great grandsons, Hunter Brooks Warnell and Steven Austin Warnell, both of Ellabell; and son-in-law, Harold Brooks Warnell of Ellabell. She is also survived by her "golf buddies," most notably, Louise Johnson of Garden City, and her dear friend and caretaker, Gertrude Mitchell of Savannah.



A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family asks to donate to , 1775 The Exchange, SE, Atlanta, GA 30339. Savannah Morning News July 19, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 19, 2019