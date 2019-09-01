|
Goose Creek, SC - Estelle J. Bowers Estelle Jones Bowers was born in Princess Anne, Virginia on March 14, 1925. Her wonderfully fulfilled life ended in Goose Creek, South Carolina on August 26, 2019, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Estelle dealt with difficult health issues during most of her lifetime, but never let them diminish her rosy outlook and the immense happiness given her by family and friends. She will be interred on Saturday, September 7, beside her beloved husband John C. Bowers at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Estelle is survived by three devoted children and their spouses, four special grandchildren and their partners; four precious great-grandchildren; and a host of close relatives and good friends.
Estelle was a multi-talented person who, at various times, successfully performed in the workplace arena and also held important positions in such organizations as the P.T.A, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts of America; and local and state Garden Club societies. The most cherished roles, at which she lovingly excelled, were those of daughter, sister, wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, great-grandmother, relative, and friend. She was a truly kind, caring, fun, and generous woman whose presence will be greatly missed by all whose lives she so enriched.
The Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a worthy charitable organization in her honor. Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
