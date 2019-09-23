|
Esther Maltinksy Reed
A/K/A The Walking Lady
Savannah
Esther Maltinsky Reed, 96, died peacefully on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019. Her generous heart which she shared with everyone she came in contact with just gave out.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, in March of 1923, Esther attended Isle of Hope Elementary, Commercial High and the University of Georgia. She married Harold in October of 1946 and they started their family soon thereafter. She was a wonderful stay at home mom.
Over the years she was an ardent volunteer and fundraiser for many organizations. She helped disabled kids learn to swim at the Sunshine Pool at Daffin Park. She helped the Kicklighter School for the mentally challenged get established and served as both President and board member over the years. She walked many neighborhoods of Savannah, going door-to-door raising funds for pet projects such as Senior Citizens, the Food Bank, The Howard Cohen Weightlifting Center, NAMI, thus acquiring the alias "The Walking Lady." A beautiful spirit on the inside and out, she will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Esther was predeceased by her husband, Harold, of 72 years.
Surviving are her children Linda, Ron, Martin and Rick and her grandson Otto.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent in her honor to the Reed House, a facility named for her that provides opportunities in training, education, employment and housing for adults challenged by mental illness. Reed House, Inc. – 6 Mall Court, Savannah, Georgia 31406-3601.
The family would like to thank her loving and caring caregivers: Beatrice Perry, Cynthia Givens, Tashawanda Beasley, LaTronda Mathis, Betty Welch, Sherry McFarland, Deloris Reed, Stephanie Johnson, Jameshia Baker, Judy Green, Sibly Davis, Phyllis Campbell and Gwen Robinson, her hospice nurse.
