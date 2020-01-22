|
|
Esther Stevenson Thornton
Savannah
Esther Stevenson Thornton passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 with her daughter at her side. She was born September 30, 1936 in McBurg, Tennessee. Esther was the youngest of twelve, and was the last surviving sibling. She attended business college in Nashville on a basketball scholarship. After college, she married her high school sweetheart and they moved to Savannah where she enjoyed a banking career of forty-five years, (once named top teller in Georgia). Esther enjoyed playing the piano, having played in her youth at McBurg Methodist Church. She loved watching her grandkids and great grandkids playing sports especially baseball. She also had a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Richard) Thornton Bashlor; three grandchildren, Michael (Adrianne) Bashlor, Brittany Morgan Bashlor Edge, and Christopher Bashlor; three great grandchildren, Kaleb, Brody and Beau Brady and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Wright's Cemetery, McBurg, Tennessee.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020