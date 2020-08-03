Dr. Ethel Alene Purvis StokesSavannah, GADR. Ethel Alene Purvis Stokes, 95 has 'mounted on the wings of an eagle' and has made her way to her Heavenly Father. She made this sweet transition on July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. Dr. Stokes led a glorious life and has left an indelible mark on every single person that she has ever met. Dr. Stokes was a native of Salters, SC;the daughter of the late Reverend Dottie and Annie Purvis. She is the second oldest of 18 siblings. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and furthered her education in various colleges and universities in the southeastern United States. She received a bachelor's degree from Morris College in Sumter, SC and a master's degree from South Carolina State College in Orangeburg, SC. Dr. Stokes did further studies at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, Winston-Salem Teachers College, Winston-Salem, NC Hampton Institute, Hampton, VA, the University of Georgia, Athens, GA and Georgia and Georgia Southern College, Statesboro , GA. In addition to her secular education experiences, she recieved her doctorate in the ares of Christian Education from Brown's University in Dowingtown, PA. Dr. Stokes was a retired principal from the Savannah-Chatham County School System. She served in the education field for 37 years having taught in South Carolina (St. Stephens and Andrews) for 14 years, Savannah for 11 years, and as principal for 12 years at Anderson Street Elementary School. She was a member of several professional organizations during her years in this field. In addition to her educational experiences, Dr. Stokes was a very dedicated and committed member of several civic and social organizations. She was on the Board of the Savannah Science Museum, a Gril Scout Leader and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She held offices in the Jonquil Garden Club, Sigma Gamma of Alpha Pi Chi Sority. the East Side Neighborhood Association and the NAACP. Dr. Stokes was a faithful and committed member at all the churches that her husband, the late Rev. Dr. W. Franklin Stokes, II was fortunate to be the pastor. She taught Sunday School classes, sang in the choirs and worked diligently with all other ministries of these churches. She held continuous membership at the historic First African Baptist Church of Savannah, GA- the oldest Black church in North America. Her husband was the 15th pastor (of 17) of this historic congregation. This church was her love and she worked untiringly with Pastor Tillman until her health failed recently. Dr. Stokes was the past president of the Interdenominational Ministers' Wives and Widows Association and the Baptist Ministers' Wives and Widows Alliance in Savannah. Additionally, she held the prestigious title of President of the Georgia Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows, Inc for 8 years. She distinguished herself as a great orator-speaking at churches, colleges and other organizations throughout the United States and abroad. Dr. Stokes leaves to cherish her memory; her son, William F. Stokes, III (Cynthia); her daughter,s Ethel Stokes Bowles (Ernest) and Saundria Stokes Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 32 great -grandchildren; 2 lovely great great-granddaughters. Additionally, she leaves to cherish her memory 6 sisters- Diane, Emma, Annie, Dot, Claudia, Lucille; and 2 brothers- Eugene and William. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends are left to spread the good news of her love and laughter for everyone. Her life's mission has always been "if I can help somebody as they pass along, then my living will not be in vain." She was indeed a woman of great stature, both physically and intellectually. She will always be remembered for her unwavering love of God, love of family, love for the church and love for every endeavor that came her way. Graves side services will be held 11:00 am Friday August 7, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Mask and social distancing are required. Public viewing Thursday August 6, 2020 from 3-6:00 pm Chapel of Bynes-Royall. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home. Live streaming on our Bynesroyall facebook page.Savannah Morning News08/05/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at