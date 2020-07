GA Savannah Mrs. Ethel P. Stokes peacefully transitioned on Thursday July 23, 2020 with her loved ones by her side. She is the wife of the Late Reverend Franklin. The Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date. Services of Comfort are entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Inc. Ethel Savannah Morning News July 26, 2020 P. Mrs. Stokes



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store