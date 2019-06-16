|
Eugene "Gene" D. White, 93, of Bloomingdale, GA passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the Place at Pooler.
Gene was a member and former Deacon at South Newington Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the 82nd Air Borne. He was a member of Landrum Lodge #48, of Savannah, F & AM's. Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing the guitar. He played a variety of music, but Gospel & Country was his favorites. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie D. White and Delcie Dixon Beard; brothers, Joseph White and Robert L. White . He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louise Ulmer White; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends . Visitation: will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Garden City Chapel with a Funeral Service at 1:30 pm with Rev. Kenny Harrelson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest West Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019