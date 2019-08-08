|
Estill - Eugene Robert Bostick Eugene "Gene" Robert Bostick, 74, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019 surrounded by family in Greenville, SC.
A celebration of life service will be held at Lawtonville Baptist Church, Estill, SC on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 PM. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
