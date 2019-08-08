Home

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawtonville Baptist Church
Estill, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Lawtonville Baptist Church
Estill, SC
Eugene Robert Bostick Obituary
Estill - Eugene Robert Bostick Eugene "Gene" Robert Bostick, 74, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019 surrounded by family in Greenville, SC.

A celebration of life service will be held at Lawtonville Baptist Church, Estill, SC on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 PM. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

For the complete obituary please visit www.peeplesrhodenfuneralhome.com. Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 8, 2019
