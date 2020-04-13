|
Eugene Wendell Colbert
Chesapeake, Virginia
Eugene Wendell Colbert, 76 passed away at home on April 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and friends. Born on November 9, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia, Gene attended the public schools and was a member of the 1961 class at Alfred E. Beach High School.
After two years in college Gene moved to Washington, D.C. where he began an illustrious career in law enforcement and industrial security. His 31-year tenure included advancement through the ranks to become Inspector and District Supervisor for the Federal Protective Service Department. Later he was promoted to Specialist and Deputy Chief for Security at the Naval Supply Systems Command and was selected to attend the 120th session at the FBI National Academy at Quantico Virginia. Gene retired as Senior Security Specialist for the Inspector General Team, a position that required international travel.
After retirement from government service, Gene successfully transitioned to senior work assignments at Belk-Leggett Stores and with Smithfield Foods, a Division of Murphy Brown LLC.
Gene was an avid fisherman and very active in promoting the sport to family and friends. He was a member of several fishing clubs and received many citations and awards. He regularly supplied fish for community charity events and for fund raisers at his church.
Gene is predeceased by his parents Jack B. Colbert and Anna Chaplin Colbert McDuffie, and brothers Jack Colbert and Willie McDuffie Jr. He is survived by his wife Bernice Williams Colbert, sons Patrick Eugene and Wendel Scott, his siblings and their spouses, Benjamin (Deborah), Charles (Lillian), Charlene Cobbs (Edward Sr.), Willie Ann Mayes, Laraine Wright (Arthur), Raymond McDuffie (Pearlene), Mary Karen Marshall (Gordon), James Allen McDuffie, sister-in-law Wilda Johnson Colbert, and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
Due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Norfolk United Methodist Church, 6870 N Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23518. Arrangements are under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory.
