Eula Colleen Dykes Maxwell
Milledgeville, GA
December 21, 1929-
December 21, 2019
Colleen looked forward to celebrating her 90th birthday. Little did she know that the same day she celebrated her 90th on earth, she celebrated her first in heaven. She was the first born of the late Collis Belton and Eula Mae Smith Dykes. She was also preceded in death by her sister Shirley Dykes Hand, her brother Collis Belton Dykes, Jr, her husband Samuel Loyde Maxwell, and step daughter Marsha McMullen.
The early years of Colleen's life were spent traveling from east coast to west coast to be close to her dad who was in the Merchant Marines. A decision was made to settle in Garden City and that is where Colleen grew up attending First Baptist Church of Garden City, Pt Wentworth Elementary School, Chatham Jr High, and graduating from Commercial High School. Next came two years at Norman Jr College where she earned a degree in business which led to being the career woman she became. After a short stint with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, she was recruited to work for a brand new business in Savannah, Southland Oil Corporation (SOC) where she stayed for the next forty two years before retiring as office manager.
Colleen's retirement plans were changed with her marriage to Loyde Maxwell, and for the next 14 years they lived life to the fullest, traveling, boating, crabbing, enjoying family, and attending Bull St Baptist, where they had met. She had been a long time member where she sang in the choir and taught a youth girls Sunday school class. Both Colleen and Loyde remained active at Bull Street until his death, at which time she went to live with her sole surviving sibling, Wynonna Roberts and her husband Jesse in Eatonton, Ga. After 9 years of enjoying the lake, the family of three moved to Monroe, GA to be closer to her niece, Val, her husband Heath and their family. Colleen remained active attending every football game, basketball game, and cheer competition that great niece Ryley and great nephew Hunter were involved in until last season. Aunt Colleen became a favorite aunt of David and Eric Dykes, Julie Tippens, Trent Mobley, Val Hampton, Ric Roberts, Star Hand Tanton and all of their children. Colleen is also survived by step daughter Lynn Keen (Jim) and their children and by brother in law Carlos Hand.
A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church in Milledgeville, GA on Friday, December 27th at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00. A graveside service will take place on January 3rd at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abby Hospice of Social Circle, GA, or Lakeside
Baptist Church, Milledgeville, GA (Building Fund) or 1025 Church in Monroe GA
