Eula Mae Elleby-Byron

Savannah, GA

Mrs. Eula Byron passed on Saturday evening June 13, 2020 in Fort Valley,GA.

A Celebration of life for Mrs. Byron is planned for Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at South View Cemetery in Monticello, Georgia.

June 18, 2020



