Bloomingdale - Eula "Susie" White Eula "Susie" White, 62, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her family.
Susie lived most of her life in Savannah, attended Savannah High School and received her GED in 2001. She was a member of Southwest Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and riding motorcycles with her husband. She loved to volunteer at the Alee Shiners annual circus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Christine Crosby; and brother, John T. Crosby.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Grady L. White, Jr.; three children, William White (Peggy), Terrance White (April), and Agnes Thomas (Scotty); ten grandchildren; four sisters, Evelyn Thompson, Amelia Mallon, Marie Swain, and Tammy Hester; brother, William Crosby; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with burial following at Midway First United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Alee Shriners Circus Fund, 100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Savannah Morning News July 15, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 15, 2019