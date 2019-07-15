Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Eula White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula "Susie" White


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula "Susie" White Obituary
Bloomingdale - Eula "Susie" White Eula "Susie" White, 62, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Susie lived most of her life in Savannah, attended Savannah High School and received her GED in 2001. She was a member of Southwest Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and riding motorcycles with her husband. She loved to volunteer at the Alee Shiners annual circus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Christine Crosby; and brother, John T. Crosby.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Grady L. White, Jr.; three children, William White (Peggy), Terrance White (April), and Agnes Thomas (Scotty); ten grandchildren; four sisters, Evelyn Thompson, Amelia Mallon, Marie Swain, and Tammy Hester; brother, William Crosby; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with burial following at Midway First United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Alee Shriners Circus Fund, 100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Savannah Morning News July 15, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now