Eunice Ann Herriman Bell, age 90, died on May 25, 2019, from complications of a stroke. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Vernon Ambrose Herriman and Mattie Stallings Herriman. She graduated from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and married Robert Gordon Bell that September. Eunice and Bob lived a life of full of adventure and change, living in six states and visiting all 50! Overseas travel included Europe, Russia, Turkey, Greece, China, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. They lived in Savannah, Georgia, for 25 years and greatly enjoyed their retirement there. After Bob's death, Eunice moved to Saratoga Springs, New York, to be near family. She loved exploring her new home and meeting new people.
As a Registered Nurse with a Ph.D., Eunice had a varied career in several states. In the hospital setting she worked as a Staff Nurse, Nurse Manager, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Director of Clinical Education, and Director of Education and Research. In the academic world Dr. Bell held positions as full Professor, Director of Continuing Education and Director of Graduate Programs in Nursing. As a researcher, Eunice consulted with the Veteran's Administration, the Chatham County Health Department and The Anderson Cancer Institute. She was commended by Southern Nursing Research Society for her work with young researchers. Eunice served as a distinguished lecturer for the Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Honor Society; she received the Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Nurses Association in 2003 for 20 years of mentoring young nurses and experienced professionals throughout the organization.
In the community Eunice served as Director of Planned Parenthood, Director of Campfire Girls, USA, Co-founder of Interfaith Hospitality Network of Savannah, and a member of Stakeholders Board of Juvenile Court representing Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Eunice practiced her faith as an Episcopalian, serving as a vestry member and developing and supporting community projects. In Savannah, she supported the Thomas Park Food Pantry and local interdenominational workdays. She was an active member of Christ Church Episcopal Savannah and served on the Pastoral Care Committee. In New York, she joined Christ Church Episcopal Ballston Spa and especially loved the music ministry.
Eunice enjoyed reading, writing, travel, gardening, cooking, movies and art. Serving as a docent at the Telfair Art Museum was a delight. Planning events for friends was a special pleasure. She was an energetic, inquisitive lover of life.
Survivors include three children and their spouses: Nancy Bell (Joseph Schneider) of New York, Michael Bell (Dennis Drabelle) of North Carolina, and Patricia Gunther (Bruce Gunther) of Michigan. Grandchildren are Katrina Schneider Hernandez (Richard Hernandez), Joseph Robert Schneider (Tasha Pelaez), Emily Schneider Horjus (Jan Horjus), Ruben Vaughn IV (Kelly Vaughn), Amber Vaughn (Tyler Wainwright) and Tara Vaughn. Great-grandchildren are Michael and Marissa Hernandez, and Timothy, Daniel, Lucy and Matthew Horjus. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Herriman and nephews and nieces, Janet Herriman, Steve Herriman, David Alexander, and Deborah Alexander Nash.
Always a nurse, Eunice donated her body to the Albany Medical College for use in teaching and research. A service of Christian remembrance will be held on June 14 at 10am Christ Church Episcopal Ballston Spa, New York. Visitation will be from 4 to 6pm the same day at Christ Church. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to CASA of Georgia, American Red Cross, or .
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019