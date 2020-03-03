Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Eunice Bonnell Hinely


1926 - 2020
Eunice Bonnell Hinely
Rincon
Eunice Bonnell Hinely, 93, passed away March 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Munnerlyn, GA on July 9, 1926 to Albert Judson Bonnell and Myrtie Belle Hillis Bonnell both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Hinely of Rincon, GA, one sister, Ruth Bonnell Becton and one great-grandchild, Samantha Faith Waters.
She is survived by daughter, Gale Hinely Waters (Alan); son, Charles Eugene Hinely (Veronica); four grandchildren, DaNa' W. Harley (Will deceased), Christopher Alan Waters (Tammy), Stephanie H. Wallace (John), Jennifer H. Reese (David); 6 great-grandchildren, Landon Canady (Allison), Ashley Farmer (Daniel), Ryan Harley, Rebekah Roe (Barrett), Meghan Wallace, Daniel Reese (Emily); six great-great-grandchildren, Cole Cromley, Nash and Wren Roe, Kylie Cromley, Harley Farmer, and Devyn Reese; two sisters, Elizabeth Elliott and Ann Nevils.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon for almost 65 years. She taught Sunday School and was director of the children's department for many years.
Special thanks to her caretakers, Mary Myrick, Tonya Lanier, and Julie Vanarsdale and Hospice of Savannah.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or First Baptist Church of Rincon, 400 N. Columbia Ave., Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
