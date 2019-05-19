Eunice Knox Williams, 101, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. The native of Liberty, South Carolina was the daughter of Hubbard Allen Knox, a Presbyterian minister and moderator of the Presbyterian Church of South Carolina.



Mrs. Williams was the valedictorian of her high school in South Carolina and later graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Agnes Scott College. She was an educator for many years in the Chatham County and Liberty County School Systems.



Mrs. Williams was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Savannah and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital.



She was preceded in death by six brothers, five of whom graduated from Davidson College and her husband, George Brinson Williams, Sr.



Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Knox Williams Edwards of Savannah; sons, G. Brinson Williams, Jr. of Savannah; Marshall Knox Williams of Gainesville, GA; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



