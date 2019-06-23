|
Eunice Knox Williams, 101, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. The native of Liberty, South Carolina was the daughter of Hubbard Allen Knox, a Presbyterian minister and moderator of the sessions of South Carolina for decades.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Knox Williams Edwards of Savannah; sons, G. Brinson Williams, Jr. of Savannah; Marshall Knox Williams of Gainesville, GA; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue with Rev. Dr. Stephen C. Williams officiating.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019