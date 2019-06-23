Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Eunice Knox Williams


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eunice Knox Williams Obituary
Eunice Knox Williams, 101, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. The native of Liberty, South Carolina was the daughter of Hubbard Allen Knox, a Presbyterian minister and moderator of the sessions of South Carolina for decades.

Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Knox Williams Edwards of Savannah; sons, G. Brinson Williams, Jr. of Savannah; Marshall Knox Williams of Gainesville, GA; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue with Rev. Dr. Stephen C. Williams officiating.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019
