Eunice RountreeBloomingdale, GAMrs. Eunice Rountree, 83, of Bloomingdale, died on Friday, May 29, 2020.She was born in Tattnall County, but had lived in Bloomingdale for many years. She was a lifelong homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Quacco Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Legree Rountree, son, Derrell "RT" Rountree, and grandson, Brok Rogers. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Rogers of Savannah; grandchildren, Lil Derrell Rountree of Waycross and Felicia Thomas (DJ) of Statesboro; a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3rd from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.