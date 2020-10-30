1/1
Eunice Smith Saxon
Savannah
Eunice Smith Saxon, 98, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Clair Harris and Elizabeth Musselwhite Smith. She was a graduate of Commercial High School and a member of White Bluff Presbyterian Church where she was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary.
Mrs. Saxon began her banking career with First Federal Savings and Loan later Great Southern Federal. At the time of her retirement after 25 years, she was the executive secretary to the president and chairman of the board.
Other than her parents, four brothers, two sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Fred Eason Saxon.
Surviving are her children, Ellen Saxon of Rincon, GA; Karen Saxon of Woodstock, GA; Alice S. (Danny) Edwards of Springfield, GA; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
