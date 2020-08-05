1/1
Eva Bell Lindsey Galbreath
Savannah
Eva Bell Lindsey Galbreath, 91, also known as Monk, joined her heavenly father peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Eva is survived by her children, Melinda Galbreath Smith (Billy) of Savannah, Judy Galbreath Walker of Pooler, and Jimmy D. Galbreath (Jheri) of Richmond Hill.
She was preceded in death by her son Ronald E. Galbreath (Vicki).
Eva was born September 18, 1928 in Tusculum, Georgia and was the youngest child of Homer Bernard Lindsey and Annie Griffin Lindsey. She married the love of her life, Devoy Galbreath on December 28, 1951 who preceded her in death. She was the most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother of 8, and great grandmother, known as GG of 13. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Savannah.
Eva was known for her big heart, kindness and generosity who never met a stranger. She spent her time cooking, especially her cakes and pies, for all. Her house was always filled with family and friends sharing a meal. Her church, family and friends were her life.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you consider a donation in Eva's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 12391 Mercy Blvd., Savannah, Georgia 31419, or, Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
