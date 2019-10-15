Home

Hinesville, GA
Evangelist Evelyn Richardson departed this life on Sat, Oct 12, 2019 at her residence in Hinesville. Wake: 6:30pm - 8:00pm, Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Missionary Bapt Church. Funeral Services: 11am, Sat, Oct 19, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Bapt Church, 124 Rebecca St, Hinesville, GA 31313. Interment: Macedonia Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
October 17, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.