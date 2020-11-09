Evelyn Bell Stafford Carter
Wilmington Island
Evelyn Bell Stafford Carter, 92, died November 8th, 2020 at home under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice, surrounded by her immediate family and friends.
Evelyn was born on March 21, 1928. The daughter of Harry O. Bell and Grace Strickland Bell, a graduate of Draughon's Business College (now South University). She worked at the Savannah Bank & Trust Co. for 21+ years. She retired to operate the Chimney Creek Fishing Camp on Tybee Island that she and her husband purchased. She enjoyed fishing and catching shrimp for the Camp and keeping her customers well supplied.
She is a member of the First Baptist Church of the Islands, American Legion Post 184 Auxiliary, CWA Retiree Club, Islands Garden Club, and the Friendship Ladies Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie (Bud) E. Carter, son Jimmy L. Stafford.
Surviving are her son Steve D. Stafford, granddaughter Janet S. White, grandson Brian L. Stafford, great-grandsons Riley, Chandler, and Grayson White.
A graveside service for family and ALL friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, Section 11, Block K, Lot 37 with the Reverend Brooks Cale, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be sent to the First Baptist Church of the Islands, 6613 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA, 31410.
