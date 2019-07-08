|
Evelyn C. Groby, 91, died July 5, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The Savannah, GA native was a former member of New Providence Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Groby, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Mark Groby, III (Sandy), Dean Groby (Renee), and JoAnne Ocasio (John); sister, Geraldine Patterson; brothers, Chris Davis and Randy Davis; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Visitation: 10-10:45 am Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the funeral home.
Graveside Service: 11 am Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Guyton Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 8, 2019