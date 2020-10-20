1/1
Evelyn Curry
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Evelyn Curry
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Evelyn Sue Hertig Curry, 87, of Richmond Hill, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was previously a resident of Wilmington Island.
Born In Marlinton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Moritz Hertig and late Flossie Helen Hoover. Evelyn was a graduate of Greenbank High School and George Washington University.
She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Robert "Bob" Curry and a granddaughter, Jericka Curry.
Evelyn is survived by children, Samuel R. Curry II, Kimberly Furbish (Gary) and Susan Curry Brun (Steve) and grandchildren, Graham Fleener, Sarah Stone, Ann Robinson, Zechariah Curry, Cheetara Curry, Jardus Curry, Jasper Brun and Kiffin Brun, along with 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Richmond Hill United Methodist Church. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple, her favorite color.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
10/21/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Richmond Hill Methodist Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
