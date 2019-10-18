|
|
Fay (Hinely Waldhour)
Douglas
Mrs. Evelyn Fay "Nina" Waldhour, age 88, of Douglas, GA (formerly of Rincon, GA) passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living Home. Mrs. Waldhour was born on July 15, 1931, in Savannah, Georgia to the late Ralph Thomas Hinely and Evelyn Lucille Morgan Hinely.
Survivors include: Daughters: Claire (husband Randy) Braswell of Douglas, GA, Elaine Holloway of Griffin, GA; Son: Richard (wife Sue) Waldhour of Costa Rica.
Grandchildren: Teresa Waldhour, Jamie Waldhour, Joanna Waldhour, Jared (wife Ruth Ann) Holloway, Jacob (wife Priscilla) Holloway, Josiah (wife Darlena) Holloway, Hannah Grace Holloway, Sarah E. Braswell, Rev. Luke (wife Brianne) Braswell, Anna Braswell, Mary Esther Braswell, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Both visitation and funeral services will at the Goshen United Methodist Church, Rincon, GA. Saturday October 19, 2019, visitation 10:00 AM -11:00 AM, service to begin at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Luke Braswell officiating.
Interment will follow at Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Georgia Methodist Children's' Home. https://umchildrenshome.org/
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019