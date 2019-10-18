Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
Rincon, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
Rincon, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Waldhour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Fay "Nina" Waldhour


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Fay "Nina" Waldhour Obituary
Fay (Hinely Waldhour)
Douglas
Mrs. Evelyn Fay "Nina" Waldhour, age 88, of Douglas, GA (formerly of Rincon, GA) passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living Home. Mrs. Waldhour was born on July 15, 1931, in Savannah, Georgia to the late Ralph Thomas Hinely and Evelyn Lucille Morgan Hinely.
Survivors include: Daughters: Claire (husband Randy) Braswell of Douglas, GA, Elaine Holloway of Griffin, GA; Son: Richard (wife Sue) Waldhour of Costa Rica.
Grandchildren: Teresa Waldhour, Jamie Waldhour, Joanna Waldhour, Jared (wife Ruth Ann) Holloway, Jacob (wife Priscilla) Holloway, Josiah (wife Darlena) Holloway, Hannah Grace Holloway, Sarah E. Braswell, Rev. Luke (wife Brianne) Braswell, Anna Braswell, Mary Esther Braswell, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Both visitation and funeral services will at the Goshen United Methodist Church, Rincon, GA. Saturday October 19, 2019, visitation 10:00 AM -11:00 AM, service to begin at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Luke Braswell officiating.
Interment will follow at Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Georgia Methodist Children's' Home. https://umchildrenshome.org/
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now