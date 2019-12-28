Home

Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Everette Clanton
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Black Creek Cemetery
Everette Clanton


1938 - 2019
Everette Clanton Obituary
Everette Clanton
Savannah, Georgia
Everette I. Clanton, 81, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Savannah. He worked many years for Don All's Pharmacy, and he was a member of Quacco Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Moffett of Savannah; brother, John H. Clanton of Midway; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Black Creek Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News
12/29/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
