Everette Clanton
Savannah, Georgia
Everette I. Clanton, 81, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Savannah. He worked many years for Don All's Pharmacy, and he was a member of Quacco Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Moffett of Savannah; brother, John H. Clanton of Midway; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Black Creek Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
12/29/2019
