Evone T. Rogers
Garden City - Evone Thornton Rogers died Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Born January 10, 1928 in Appling County, she was retired from Southern Bell and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Garden City. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America and the Pioneers Club.

She was predeceased by husband, Brantley Rogers; parents, Jim and Viola Thornton; siblings, Nevie Brinkley, Ocilla Jones, Vernon Thornton, Carnell Thornton, and Colin Thornton.

Survivors are her sons, Ronnie Rogers, Rodney Rogers (Maria); grandchildren, Rhonda Gilberg (Tom), James Rogers (Laura), Meghan Rogers (Nick Johnson), Brooke Rodenroth (Bradd), and Wyatt Rogers; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Novie Pritcher.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Garden City, Tuesday, September 29 (Please abide by COVID-19 precautions) and Graveside Service to be held at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, K'ville, GA on Wednesday, September 30, at 1:00 p.m.

Swain Funeral Home Savannah Morning News September 29, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Sep. 29, 2020.
