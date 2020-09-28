Evone Thornton RogersGarden City, GAEvone Thornton Rogers died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born January 10, 1928 in Wayne County, she was retired from Southern Bell and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Garden City. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America and the Pioneers Club. She was predeceased by husband, Brantley Rogers; parents, Jim and Viola Thornton; siblings, Nevie Brinkley, Ocilla Jones, Vernon Thornton, Carnell Thornton, and Colin Thornton. Survivors are her sons, Ronnie Rogers, Rodney Rogers (Maria); grandchildren, Rhonda Gilberg (Tom), James Rogers (Laura), Meghan Rogers (Nick Johnson), Brooke Rodenroth (Bradd), and Wyatt Rogers; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Novie Pritcher. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Garden City, Tuesday, September 29 (Please abide by COVID-19 precautions) and Graveside Service to be held at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, K'ville, GA on Wednesday, September 30, at 1:00 p.m. Swain Funeral HomeSavannah Morning NewsSeptember 29, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at