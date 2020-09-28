1/
Evone Thornton Rogers
1928 - 2020
Garden City, GA
Evone Thornton Rogers died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born January 10, 1928 in Wayne County, she was retired from Southern Bell and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Garden City. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America and the Pioneers Club. She was predeceased by husband, Brantley Rogers; parents, Jim and Viola Thornton; siblings, Nevie Brinkley, Ocilla Jones, Vernon Thornton, Carnell Thornton, and Colin Thornton. Survivors are her sons, Ronnie Rogers, Rodney Rogers (Maria); grandchildren, Rhonda Gilberg (Tom), James Rogers (Laura), Meghan Rogers (Nick Johnson), Brooke Rodenroth (Bradd), and Wyatt Rogers; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Novie Pritcher. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Garden City, Tuesday, September 29 (Please abide by COVID-19 precautions) and Graveside Service to be held at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, K'ville, GA on Wednesday, September 30, at 1:00 p.m. Swain Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
September 29, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Garden City
SEP
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
