E.W. Daniel
Claxton, Georgia
CLAXTON: Emile Wright (E.W.) Daniel, Jr., 99, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born February 27, 1920, in Evans County, Georgia to Emile W. (Sr.) and Ollie DeLoach Daniel. E.W. cherished his Christian-based marriage with Wenona (Nona) Anderson Daniel for 64 years. E.W. and Nona were inseparable, and their marriage defined true love.
E.W. served in the U.S. Army, was a veteran of World War II, and retired as a Colonel after 30 years of service. He graduated from Claxton High School, the University of Georgia and the graduate program at Syracuse University. He was a Deacon of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. And, he was an active member of Rotary International.
E.W. showed us all what character meant. Affectionately known as "Mr. E.W.", or as "Grangy" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was genuine, caring, humble, friendly and kind. He had a huge heart, didn't know self, and gave fully to all at all times. His faith and family meant so much to him and his actions reflected his devotion to both. He was not only thankful to God but also thankful to all who helped him no matter how minor it was. Mr. E.W. treated everyone with respect. Regardless of how you knew E.W. (dad, Grangy, uncle, sibling or friend), you knew the action verb definition of love for God, love for country, love for family and love for you.
Survivors: Two daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Joel Downs of Claxton, and Jane and Richard Delarber of St. George Island, Florida; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim Daniel and Shesh Aandahl of Austin, Texas; grandsons Derrick Downs (Shana) and Matt Delarber (Jennifer), granddaughters Dorrie Whitehead (Jerry), Jessica Lantz (Charles) and Stacey Forsyth; eleven great-grandchildren (Brady, Brooks, Brennan, Claudia, Addison, Mason, Grace-Marie, Dallas, Smith, Logan and Matthew); two sisters, Dallas Cason of Amelia Island, Florida and Joy Tippins of Claxton; two sisters-in-law Joyce Daniel and Ouida Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
E.W. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, brothers: Billy and Charles, and his parents.
Visitation: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, Claxton, Georgia.
Funeral: Friday, February 21, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, Claxton,
Georgia.
Burial: Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton, Georgia.
Remembrances: Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, GA 30417 or Wreaths Across America for Veterans (GVMC-Glennville) (Elaine Lester, Coordinator, 11012 Williamsburg Road, Savannah, GA 31419 specifying Cemetery ID # GAVMCG)
"His Master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness!" (Matthew 25:23)
Savannah Morning News
Wed feb.19, 2020
