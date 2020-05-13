|
|
Ezekiel Smart
Portal , Georgia
Ezekiel Smart, a native of Clyo, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at AU Medical Center. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing Friday, May 15, 2020, from 1-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Service Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Taylor Chapel Cemetery Clyo, Ga. Smalls Funeral Home Inc. "Family Serving Families"
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020