Home

POWERED BY

Services
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
For more information about
Ezekiel Smart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Taylor Chapel Cemetery
Clyo, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezekiel Smart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezekiel Smart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezekiel Smart Obituary
Ezekiel Smart
Portal , Georgia
Ezekiel Smart, a native of Clyo, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at AU Medical Center. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing Friday, May 15, 2020, from 1-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Service Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Taylor Chapel Cemetery Clyo, Ga. Smalls Funeral Home Inc. "Family Serving Families"
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezekiel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -