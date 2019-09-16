|
Hinesville - Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting entered the church triumphant on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Hinesville, Georgia.
A native of Statesboro, Sue attended Statesboro High School and developed lifelong friends with whom she recently celebrated at her 60th high school reunion. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Sue taught at GSU, UGA, and in Atlanta before returning to South Georgia. She married John Nutting in March of 1967 and lived in Hinesville over forty years before moving to Ludowici in 2012.
Sue was a caring math teacher at Bradwell Institute for more than twenty years. Always a sports fan, Sue loved watching her boys play football on Friday nights, cheering the Bulldogs on Saturdays, Duke basketball and supporting the Braves. John and Sue were active members of First United Methodist Church. After retiring from teaching, in addition to enjoying her family, she was an avid bridge player and talented gardener.
Sue is survived by her two sons, Bo (Tricia) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Bill (Amy) of Ludowici, Georgia, and her five grandchildren, Jake, Kate, Ginny, Johnnie, and Anne. The family is thankful for the special women who cared for Sue in recent years: Sheron Bulloch, Glenda Curtis, Henrietta Green and Trece Jarrett.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at First United Methodist, 203 N Main St, Hinesville, GA. Visitation will begin at 10 am and will be followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be in Hinesville Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Savannah Morning News September 16, 2019
