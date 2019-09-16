Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist
203 N Main St
Hinesville, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist
203 N Main St
Hinesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Nutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting Obituary
Hinesville - Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting entered the church triumphant on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Hinesville, Georgia.

A native of Statesboro, Sue attended Statesboro High School and developed lifelong friends with whom she recently celebrated at her 60th high school reunion. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Sue taught at GSU, UGA, and in Atlanta before returning to South Georgia. She married John Nutting in March of 1967 and lived in Hinesville over forty years before moving to Ludowici in 2012.

Sue was a caring math teacher at Bradwell Institute for more than twenty years. Always a sports fan, Sue loved watching her boys play football on Friday nights, cheering the Bulldogs on Saturdays, Duke basketball and supporting the Braves. John and Sue were active members of First United Methodist Church. After retiring from teaching, in addition to enjoying her family, she was an avid bridge player and talented gardener.

Sue is survived by her two sons, Bo (Tricia) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Bill (Amy) of Ludowici, Georgia, and her five grandchildren, Jake, Kate, Ginny, Johnnie, and Anne. The family is thankful for the special women who cared for Sue in recent years: Sheron Bulloch, Glenda Curtis, Henrietta Green and Trece Jarrett.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at First United Methodist, 203 N Main St, Hinesville, GA. Visitation will begin at 10 am and will be followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be in Hinesville Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Savannah Morning News September 16, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now