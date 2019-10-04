|
|
Fay V. Kessler
Guyton
Fay V. Kessler, 88, passed away October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The Bryan County native was a 1949 graduate of Savannah High School. She worked many years and retired from Savannah Bank and Trust. She was a past president and longtime member of the Savannah Women's Club and a founding member of the Bridge Club at Oglethorpe Place. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ray Kessler; and sister, Joyce C. Miller.
She is survived by her children, Kay Kessler Peacock and Barry Kessler (Lori); grandchildren, Charlie "Sonny" Peacock, Summer Dean (Jason), Jessica Barber (Sam), Hannah Trautwein (Jason); great-grandchildren, Wren Pratt, Brody Dean, Silas Barber, Theo Barber; sister, Cheryl Hardin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019