|
|
Faye Anita Smith Crumbley
Savannah
Faye Anita Smith Crumbley, 79, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Abercorn Rehabilitation. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Victor W. Smith, Sr. and Clio Gaudry Smith. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and obtained an Associate's degree from Armstrong State College.
Faye worked as a Dental Technician for Doctors Kazlow & Lanier. She was a homemaker and a volunteer at St. James Catholic School, where her children attended. Faye was one of the original members of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Faye was an avid Atlanta Braves, Falcons and Hawks fan along with the Georgia Bulldogs. It did not matter if the Braves were playing extra innings on the west coast, she would watch every inning. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carlton Crumbley.
Surviving are her children, Thomas C. Crumbley, Jr. (Tiana) of Yuma, AZ; Dr. Jennifer Ann Crumbley-Dodson (Stan) of Savannah; grandchildren, Lucy Stone Atlanta, GA; Jayla Crumbley, Ryleigh Crumbley, Olivia Crumbley all of Yuma, AZ; John S. Dodson, Jane C. Dodson both of Savannah; brother, Victor Smith, Jr. (Barbara) of Savannah; and niece, Donna Smith of Savannah.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Remembrances: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020