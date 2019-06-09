|
May 9, 1923 - June 3, 2019
Faye Patterson Dixon, 96, widow of Forrest F. Dixon, Sr. entered into rest Monday, June 3, 2019 at Kentwood Extended Care Facility in Augusta, GA. Affectionately known to her family as "Grannie", she was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed very much. Mrs. Dixon was born in Rutherford County, NC on May 9, 1923 and over her life time lived in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Survivors include her children Forrest F. Dixon, Jr. (the late Elizabeth Wilson Dixon) Savannah, Ga., and Kay Dixon Waddell (the late Marvin Larry Waddell) Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren Dr. Forrest F. "Scott" Dixon, III, Wilson, NC, Mark S. Dixon, Helena, MT, Dennis Gregory "Greg" Waddell, Lexington, NC, and Tad J. Waddell, Augusta, Ga; great grandchildren Claire Dixon and Ian Dixon, Wilson, NC, Tyler Dixon, Jessica Dixon, and Chloe Dixon, Helena, MT, Clayton Waddell, Olivia Waddell, Anna Waddell and Jillian Waddell, Augusta, Ga. Surviving siblings are Ella Faye Rushing, York, SC, Odell Patterson, Kings Mountain, NC and John Patterson, Gastonia, NC.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by her parents, Oscar Patterson and Vivian Burgin Patterson along with five brothers and three sisters.
Prior to relocating to Augusta Mrs. Dixon was a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Kentwood Extended Care Facility for their care and support.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at The Wood Memorial Park; 863 Gap Creek Road, Duncan, SC 29334.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Abner Creek Baptist Church Building Fund; 2461 Abner Creek Road, Greer, SC 29651.
