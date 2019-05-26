|
Felix Albert Turner, Jr., 89, died on May 17, 2019 in Asheville, NC. He is survived by the love of his last ten years, Joan Motsett (Black Mountain, NC); his former wife Patricia Tyner Turner Morris (Marietta); four children, Jane Turner Hall (John) of Atlanta, Felix Harris Turner (Diane) of Indianapolis, Patti Turner Victor (Neil) of Savannah, and Cindy Turner Testa of Marietta; and three step-children, Brooks Solomon (Julie) of Alpharetta, Heather Petty of Charleston and Felicia Wheeler of Charleston; and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn Jones Turner and his parents Marian Matthews Turner and Felix Albert Turner, Sr.
Born in Crawford, GA, Mr. Turner was the first in his family to complete high school and became a life-long lover of learning, completing his doctorate in 1976. Mr. Turner served as a Baptist minister in Athens, GA, Shelbyville, KY, Hartwell, GA, Garden City, GA, Swainsboro, GA and Savannah, GA. After leaving the ministry, Mr. Turner served as President of Savannah Christian Preparatory School, May River Academy in Bluffton ,SC and Flint River Academy in Woodbury, GA. The last two decades of his professional career were spent in Charleston, SC where he became Sr. Vice President of Sales with Blackbaud Software Services.
In retirement, Mr. Turner resided in his beloved Smokey Mountains on Lake Santeetlah, NC where he became an accomplished wood-worker who enjoyed boating, gardening, reading and his canine companions, Max and Jenny. He traveled extensively both domestically and internationally throughout his lifetime. He was a kind and engaged father and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Interment will be private.
