Filimon PastranoRincon, GAFilimon "Poppy" Phillip Pastrano, 85, passed away at The Place at Pooler on Friday, May 29, 2020.Mr. Pastrano was born in Lockhart, Texas on March 8, 1935. He graduated from Lockhart High School in 1957, where he was an outstanding football player. Phillip later joined the Air Force being stationed in Savannah, GA. Subsequently, Mr. Pastrona was employed by Seaboard Airline Railroad and retired from CSX in March of 1996. Poppy lived most of his adult life in Rincon where he was married to the late Frances McKenzie. He attended St. Boniface Catholic Church in Springfield and was an avid sports fan. Football was his love and UGA had his heart.Poppy was known for his love of cooking BBQ. He was always willing to help his nephews with fundraisers and could always be found at local festivals selling boston butts and ribs. A vital part of running his family's BBQ restaurant, Poppy's BBQ, he could always be found there chopping barbecue and, of course, sampling the pork.He is preceded in death by: his parents, Emilo and Felicia Pastrano; mother of his children, Frances McKenzie Pastrano; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Verna McKenzie.Survivors include: his daughters, Tatia Draughn (Cliff) of Savannah, and Shannon Johnson (Ben) of Springfield; grandchildren, Trevan Phillip Heichel, Frances McKenzie and Maggie Ellen Johnson; three sisters, Victoria Pastrano of Corpus Christie, TX, Carmen Newberry (Leon) of Springfield, and Kathy Wrenn (James) of Savannah; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Rincon Cemetery with all CDC and social distancing guidelines in place.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Poppy's memory to: The Treutlen House at New Ebenezer, 131 Old Augusta, Central Rd, Rincon, GA 31326.