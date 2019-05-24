|
Finos Aaron Hall, Jr., 79, of Garden City Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sunabella at Savannah.
A native of Savannah Georgia, he was the son of the late, Finos Aaron Hall, Sr. and Flora Lanier Hall. Aaron worked for 44 years with Union Camp and retired as a Team Leader on the #8 paper machine. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and Black Creek Golf Club.
Aaron coached Baseball and Football for many years alongside, Ted Boyd, Donnie Barras and Bobby Murray for the Garden City Recreation Department; he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his good friend John Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gail Meeks Hall; two sons, Aaron Keith Hall and Kenneth "Ken" Aubrey Hall; sister, Jane Oglesby; four granddaughters, Shea Lindsey, Shelly Groch, Cheree' Hall and Breelynn Hall; eight great grandchildren, Elijah, Corban, Cadin, Bentley, August, Hayes, Asher and Mason; other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Johnson officiating.
Memorial contributions are ask to be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund, 407 Talmadge Ave, Garden City, GA 31408.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 24, 2019