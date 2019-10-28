Home

Florence Carter Boling Peck

Florence Carter Boling Peck Obituary
Florence Carter Boling Peck
Heuvelton, NY
Florence Carter Boling Peck of Heuvelton, NY, formally of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 18, 2019 under Hospice Care of St. Lawrence Valley in Ogdensburg, NY.
Florence was born on February 14, 1945 in Columbus, GA but then moved to Savannah Ga with her parents, where she lived the majority of her life . She worked as a cashier for the Commissary at Hunter Army AirField for 15 yrs. She was a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Florence Boling and her sister Sarah Ann Atkinson. She is survived by her husband of 52 yrs. Carlton E Peck of Heuvelton, NY ; one son, Sean A Peck of Gouverneur, NY; two daughters, Kelly (Chris) Brickey of Statesboro, GA. Angela (Glen) Peck-Harden of Savannah, GA and two grandchildren, Matthew (Shardae) Clayton of Pooler, GA and Robyn Noelle Clayton of Statesboro, GA and several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Cremation Arrangements were under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Inc located @ 324 New York Avenue in Ogdensburg, NY.
A Memorial Service will be held for Florence (a life-long member) at First Christian Church in Savannah, GA 711 E. Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31405 on November 3, 2019 at 4 pm. Pastor Kershaw Getty will officiant the service.
The family suggest that cards, flowers and letters of condolences be sent to: The Peck Family "In Care of" Kelly Brickey 306 Rogers Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Savannah Morning News
October 29, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
