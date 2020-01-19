|
Florence Elizabeth Nowell Wilson
Savannah
Florence Elizabeth Nowell Wilson, 80, of Savannah, died on January 18, 2020.
"Beth" was pre-deceased by her father, Oliver Alphonso Nowell and mother, Juanita Dasher Nowell. She was a graduate of Savannah High school.
She is survived by her husband Jack; daughter, Doris Sumner (Arthur); sister, Nita Williams (James); brother, Hugh Oliver Nowell (Carolyn); and sister, June Deanie Donahue (Robert) and several cherished nieces and nephews.
Beth was employed at Kaiser Agricultural Chemical Company and later in life as a paraprofessional for Savannah Chatham County schools.
For many years, she and her husband hosted most of the extended family gatherings in their home in Gordonston subdivision. She was a great book lover, reading hundreds of books.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
