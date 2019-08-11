|
Savannah - Florence Ginsberg Karsman Florence Ginsberg Karsman of Savannah, Georgia died Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019, at Buckingham South with her family by her side. She lived a beautiful life of 102 years with health, happiness, grace and style.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she moved at an early age with her family to Tallahassee where she later graduated from Florida Women's College (Florida State University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She taught both high school English and Spanish and coached the girls' basketball team before moving to Savannah to marry Jacob Ginsberg. They worked together in his menswear stores, Jacob's Men Shop and John B. Rourke Clothing and his western wear shop, Jake's Corral.
She moved to Miami Beach, Florida after Jacob's passing to be with her brother and mother and became a licensed Florida realtor. Upon moving back to Savannah, she later married Alvin Karsman.
She loved her family immensely and was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with her many friends, square dancing, tennis, and playing Mah Jongg and Bridge. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Candler Hospital for many years where she also served as a Lifeline Ambassador.
She was a member of Hadassah and the oldest member of Bnai Brith Jacob Synagogue.
She was predeceased by her two husbands, Jacob Ginsberg and Alvin Karsman; two sons, Dr. Murray and Howard Ginsberg; her sister, Clara Segall, and her brother, Ted Trushin.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Barbara and Alan Tanenbaum; a daughter-in-law, Linda Ginsberg; a former daughter-in-law, Hedda Ginsberg Piell; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Leslie (Brian) Platock, Marc (Jill) Ginsberg, Tracy (Scott) Bever, Shana (Steven) Greenstein, Jay Ginsberg, Becky (Jeremy) Borak, Nanci (Adam) Brown, Rabbi Yaakov (Aliza) Tanenbaum, Michael (Mindy) Tanenbaum, and Dr. Daniel Tanenbaum; 24 great-grandchildren; dear cousins and nephews.
She will be most remembered for her warm smile, kindness and concern for others, strength and determination, and many wonderful stories.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Monday, August 12, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to Rambam Day School - 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461 or Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob - 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box 13190 Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190 or a .
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Karsman and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
