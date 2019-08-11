Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Karsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Ginsberg Karsman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Ginsberg Karsman Obituary
Savannah - Florence Ginsberg Karsman Florence Ginsberg Karsman of Savannah, Georgia died Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019, at Buckingham South with her family by her side. She lived a beautiful life of 102 years with health, happiness, grace and style.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she moved at an early age with her family to Tallahassee where she later graduated from Florida Women's College (Florida State University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She taught both high school English and Spanish and coached the girls' basketball team before moving to Savannah to marry Jacob Ginsberg. They worked together in his menswear stores, Jacob's Men Shop and John B. Rourke Clothing and his western wear shop, Jake's Corral.

She moved to Miami Beach, Florida after Jacob's passing to be with her brother and mother and became a licensed Florida realtor. Upon moving back to Savannah, she later married Alvin Karsman.

She loved her family immensely and was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with her many friends, square dancing, tennis, and playing Mah Jongg and Bridge. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Candler Hospital for many years where she also served as a Lifeline Ambassador.

She was a member of Hadassah and the oldest member of Bnai Brith Jacob Synagogue.

She was predeceased by her two husbands, Jacob Ginsberg and Alvin Karsman; two sons, Dr. Murray and Howard Ginsberg; her sister, Clara Segall, and her brother, Ted Trushin.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Barbara and Alan Tanenbaum; a daughter-in-law, Linda Ginsberg; a former daughter-in-law, Hedda Ginsberg Piell; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Leslie (Brian) Platock, Marc (Jill) Ginsberg, Tracy (Scott) Bever, Shana (Steven) Greenstein, Jay Ginsberg, Becky (Jeremy) Borak, Nanci (Adam) Brown, Rabbi Yaakov (Aliza) Tanenbaum, Michael (Mindy) Tanenbaum, and Dr. Daniel Tanenbaum; 24 great-grandchildren; dear cousins and nephews.

She will be most remembered for her warm smile, kindness and concern for others, strength and determination, and many wonderful stories.

The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Monday, August 12, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to Rambam Day School - 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461 or Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob - 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box 13190 Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190 or a .

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Karsman and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now