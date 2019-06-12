Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Harrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence M. Harrison Obituary
Florence Mertie Harrison, 87, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019, at Candler Hospital.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Alwaes Stanley Harrison, Sr. and the late Mary Agnes Savanich Harrison. Miss Harrison was of the Catholic faith. She was a former school teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Alwaes Stanley Harrison, Jr. and Donald Eric Harrison.

Survivors include three sisters, Margaret Ann Harrison, Carole Warmack and Diane Cournoyer and her husband, Phil; one brother, J. Michael Harrison and his wife, Marjorie, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Thursday morning at the graveside, Catholic Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend J. Gerard Schreck.

Please share your thoughts about Miss Harrison and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now