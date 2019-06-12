|
Florence Mertie Harrison, 87, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019, at Candler Hospital.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Alwaes Stanley Harrison, Sr. and the late Mary Agnes Savanich Harrison. Miss Harrison was of the Catholic faith. She was a former school teacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Alwaes Stanley Harrison, Jr. and Donald Eric Harrison.
Survivors include three sisters, Margaret Ann Harrison, Carole Warmack and Diane Cournoyer and her husband, Phil; one brother, J. Michael Harrison and his wife, Marjorie, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Thursday morning at the graveside, Catholic Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend J. Gerard Schreck.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019