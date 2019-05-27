Florence Parr McAllister passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Damascus, Georgia on July 7, 1926 to John and Leila Parr but lived in Savannah most or her life.



She was a longstanding member of Wilmington Island United Methodist Church, Friendship Sunday School Class, and of Senior Friendship Days.



After raising her children, Florence worked for Chatham County Public Schools for nine years. She was a bookkeeper at Universal Machine and Fabrication in Garden City from which she retired in 1988.



She follows her husband, Joe Earl McAllister, Sr., in death. She is survived by her sons, Joe Earl McAllister, Jr. (Patsy Gunby McAllister), Mitchell Anthony McAllister, (Maggie Parker McAllister), and Richard Alan McAllister (Rita Smid McAllister). She was greatly loved by her four grandchildren, Steven McAllister (Grace Ragen McAllister), Alan McAllister, Amanda McAllister, and J.T. McAllister. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Leila, Sam, and Cole. Florence was preceded in death by her four brothers, Carroll Parr, Tommy Parr, Henry Parr, and Rusty Parr, and two sisters, Grace Moore and Patti Myers. She is survived by her sister, Malda Wilson, of Savannah.



Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Savannah would be greatly appreciated. Florence was dearly loved by her family and friends and will forever be missed. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary