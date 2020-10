Or Copy this URL to Share

Flossie Graham

Capitol Heights, MD

Flossie Graham of Capitol Heights, Maryland, born in Savannah, Georgia on December 27, 1948, entered into eternal rest on September 28, 2020. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is fondly remembered by family and friends, especially her brother Robert Graham of Savannah Georgia.

Savannah Morning News

October 4, 2020



