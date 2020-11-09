TSGT Floyd Leroy "Lee" WilsonSavannah, GATSGT Floyd Leroy "Lee" Wilson 86, of Savannah, GA, passed November 7, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born September 28, 1934 to the late Thomas Smith and Maggie May Wilson in Chilhowie, VA. Mr. Wilson served as a TSGT for the United States Air Force until retiring in 1971. While in the Air Force he was a load master and flew on the C-130 and C-47 gunships during the Vietnam war. After retiring from the Air Force he began his career at the Georgia Port Authority as Assistant Superintendent of the docks, warehouse, and cold storage plant. He worked at GPA from 1972 until retiring in 1996. He also helped with deploying military equipment during Operation Desert Storm. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife raised six children together. He was a father figure and mentor to several others. Lee was an avid gun enthusiast, fisherman, and loved to work crossword puzzles. He was also an active church member at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, where he served the Lord. He volunteered his time as a greeter, and vestry member. Lee is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul W. Wilson of Ravenswood, WV; and one sister, Elsie Irene Gulley, Gilenbury, MD. He is survived by "the love of his life", his wife of 54 years, Indiar Wilson; his dog Chloe; three sons, Glen D. Wilson (Julie), LeBanon, TN; Jimmy Wilson, Savannah, GA; Jack Wilson, Savannah, GA ; three daughters Sheila A. Thompson, Minneapolis, MN; Joyce W. Reed (Dana), Savannah, GA, and Bobbi L. Keith (Sean), Savannah, GA; five grandsons, Bryan Thompson, MN; Bryce Wilson, TN; Travis Painter, Savannah, GA, Dana Miner, Savannah, GA, Coby Miner, Savannah, GA; one granddaughter Hunter A. Reed, Savannah, GA; several great grands, nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406. Memorial service will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Andrews Anglican Church 608 Hampton Street Savannah, GA 31405 with Rev. Moock and Deacon J. Arnold officiating.Savannah Morning News11/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at