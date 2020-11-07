1/
Forrest Jackson Crocker Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest Jackson Crocker, Sr.
Union, SC
Mr. Forrest Jackson Crocker, Sr., age 95, of 105 Churchill St., Union, widower of Mildred A. Ford Crocker, passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Crocker was born May 14, 1926 in Charlotte, a son of the late Lewis Crocker and Etolia Craig Crocker. As a child he lived with his family on their farm in Santuc, before moving to Union. Forrest joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was on the USS Oak Hill LSD-7 of the 7th Fleet in 1943 until the end of the war in the Pacific Theatre. After gaining a degree in mechanical engineering Forrest worked at and retired from American Cyanamid Company in Savannah, Georgia. He later moved to Charleston where he worked at and retired from Mobay Manufacturing Chemical Corporation. He spent the majority of his retired life back to Union. Forrest was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Elaine Brinson and husband John Edward Brinson, II; a daughter-in-law, Mary Linda Crocker; and four grandsons, John Edward Brinson, III, Forrest Jackson Crocker, III, Christopher Jason Crocker, and Garrett Morgan Brinson. The family would like to thank Linda Lamb for her exceptional aid, care and friendship in his later years.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately following the services at the cemetery conducted by Rev. Brian Redding.
The family is at their respective homes.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
November 8, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved