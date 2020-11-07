Forrest Jackson Crocker, Sr.
Union, SC
Mr. Forrest Jackson Crocker, Sr., age 95, of 105 Churchill St., Union, widower of Mildred A. Ford Crocker, passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Crocker was born May 14, 1926 in Charlotte, a son of the late Lewis Crocker and Etolia Craig Crocker. As a child he lived with his family on their farm in Santuc, before moving to Union. Forrest joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was on the USS Oak Hill LSD-7 of the 7th Fleet in 1943 until the end of the war in the Pacific Theatre. After gaining a degree in mechanical engineering Forrest worked at and retired from American Cyanamid Company in Savannah, Georgia. He later moved to Charleston where he worked at and retired from Mobay Manufacturing Chemical Corporation. He spent the majority of his retired life back to Union. Forrest was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Elaine Brinson and husband John Edward Brinson, II; a daughter-in-law, Mary Linda Crocker; and four grandsons, John Edward Brinson, III, Forrest Jackson Crocker, III, Christopher Jason Crocker, and Garrett Morgan Brinson. The family would like to thank Linda Lamb for her exceptional aid, care and friendship in his later years.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately following the services at the cemetery conducted by Rev. Brian Redding.
The family is at their respective homes.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
November 8, 2020
