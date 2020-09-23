1/1
Francena Edward
Francena Edward
Guyton, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Francena Edwards, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home under the care of Amedicis Hospice. Mother Edwards is survived by her loving husband of 56years, Robert Edward, one son Elder Charles (Dr. Sandra) Gordon; three stepsons: Willie, Jerome, and Arnold Edwards. Her successors also include two grandsons, Errol Gordon and Charles Gordon, Jr. and eight step-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangement: walk through viewing Friday, September 25, 2020, 1-7 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Life Celebration Graveside, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Magnolia Memorial Gardens, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah, Georgia Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., "Family Serving Families".
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
