Frances Carolyn Fitch
Savannah, GA
Frances Carolyn Fitch, age 91, of Savannah died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Mrs. Fitch was born on October 9, 1928 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Eric and Elerrena Moorman. She began working with the old Savannah Bank and Trust Company in 1947. After working with Savannah Bank and Trust for 45 years, she continued working with The Savannah Bank until she retired. In 2007 she was recognized by WTOC as a Hometown Hero for her continuous years of service in local banking. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association where she was honored as Woman of the Year, a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation, and was a member of the Association of Independent Bankers. She was also a longtime member of Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church.
Mrs. Fitch was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Fitch; sons, William Eric Lynn and James K. Lynn, Jr.; sister, Mildred Moorman; and brother, Charles Moorman. She is survived by her son, Mark C. Lynn; and sister, Juanita Devlin.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
