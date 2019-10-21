Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Fitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Carolyn Fitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Carolyn Fitch Obituary
Frances Carolyn Fitch
Savannah, GA
Frances Carolyn Fitch, age 91, of Savannah died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Mrs. Fitch was born on October 9, 1928 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Eric and Elerrena Moorman. She began working with the old Savannah Bank and Trust Company in 1947. After working with Savannah Bank and Trust for 45 years, she continued working with The Savannah Bank until she retired. In 2007 she was recognized by WTOC as a Hometown Hero for her continuous years of service in local banking. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association where she was honored as Woman of the Year, a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation, and was a member of the Association of Independent Bankers. She was also a longtime member of Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church.
Mrs. Fitch was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Fitch; sons, William Eric Lynn and James K. Lynn, Jr.; sister, Mildred Moorman; and brother, Charles Moorman. She is survived by her son, Mark C. Lynn; and sister, Juanita Devlin.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now